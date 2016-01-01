Kings of Rome

Are you ready to Govern Rome from its infancy, and lead it to its eternal glory?

In this game we wanted to showcase a rarely depicted epoch, rich in mythos, legendary figures and pivotal moments.

In the game you will experience everything Rome had to endure, from the most famous historical events, to the many many wars it fought. The ruleset is easy to learn, but not simplistic.

Managing the political intrigues and the military campaigns will surely be a challenging task, even for experienced players, but only by taking up the challenge, you'll be able to see if you have what it takes to triumph.